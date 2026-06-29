SONY DELETES 551 STUDIOCANAL MOVIES PLAYSTATION OWNERS PAID FOR:

The titles all come from StudioCanal, the distributor behind Terminator 2, Total Recall, Rambo: First Blood, The Deer Hunter, Bridget Jones’s Diary, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Cliffhanger.

Anyone who hit “buy” on one of them will open their library that morning and find a hole where it used to be. PlayStation’s notice states it without apology: “You will no longer be able to access your previously purchased content from Studio Canal, and it will be removed from your video library.”

The justification Sony offers runs to six words, “due to our content licensing agreements.”

A licensing deal between Sony and StudioCanal expired or shifted, and the people who paid are the ones losing their films over it. None of them signed that contract and none gets a vote in it.

X user somatyk surfaced the news on June 25, posting the notification they’d received. The message signed off with, “Click here for a full list of affected titles that will no longer be supported. Thank you.” Sony has since reproduced the same warning, and the full roster of 551 titles, on the PlayStation website.

Nobody rented these movies. The store put a “buy” button next to them, charged the purchase price, and dropped them into a library it called yours. Sony can empty that library the moment a contract somewhere upstream changes, and the terms of service you scrolled past on first boot already say you agreed to this.

If the movie case feels abstract, the games industry just made the same point with its biggest release in over a decade. GTA 6 arrives November 19, and the boxed copy you can buy at Walmart or GameStop contains no disc. Take-Two confirmed it in a press release: “The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI, containing a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12, 2026 to support pre-loading.”