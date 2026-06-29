June 29, 2026

A COOL AND LOGICAL ANALYSIS OF THE BICYCLE MENACE: Los Angeles man arrested for shooting BB gun at naked bike riders taking over the city.

Well, “Pride” month is going out with a bang this year.

A “Naked Bike Ride” took over LA and there were arrests made. Not of the public perverts, but of a man who decided to voice his opposition in a legally dubious manner.

Assault with a deadly weapon for pegging a couple of naked dudes in the middle of a large city with a BB gun.

If you’re a public nudist riding your bike in LA you get a police escort. If you’re a normal dude with a BB gun you get a different type of police escort.

Exit quote:

Spencer Pratt, call your office! You too, Adam Carolla:

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted at 8:45 pm by Ed Driscoll