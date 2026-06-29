A COOL AND LOGICAL ANALYSIS OF THE BICYCLE MENACE: Los Angeles man arrested for shooting BB gun at naked bike riders taking over the city.

Well, “Pride” month is going out with a bang this year. A “Naked Bike Ride” took over LA and there were arrests made. Not of the public perverts, but of a man who decided to voice his opposition in a legally dubious manner.

NEW: Los Angeles man arrested after shooting naked people with a BB gun as they rode their bikes through downtown Los Angeles. Hundreds of people were spotted riding without clothes for the World Naked Bike Ride. LAPD says a man dressed in all black riding a scooter started… pic.twitter.com/6jw4ZUjTCM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 29, 2026

Assault with a deadly weapon for pegging a couple of naked dudes in the middle of a large city with a BB gun. If you’re a public nudist riding your bike in LA you get a police escort. If you’re a normal dude with a BB gun you get a different type of police escort.

Exit quote:

Anarchotyranny is when sexual deviants are allowed to break the law while police stand by to protect them from any consequences from outraged citizens https://t.co/fpGJssyZhP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 29, 2026

Spencer Pratt, call your office! You too, Adam Carolla:

(Classical reference in headline.)