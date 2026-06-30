KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: We Regret to Inform You That Election Integrity Won’t Be Returning.“It was Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett who decided to aid and abet the Democrats in their election fraud efforts. I can complain all I want about activist libs in the judiciary, but they never, ever waver on this issues that are most important to the Democrats.”
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