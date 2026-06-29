SALENA ZITO: The spirit of ’76 lives on as Pennsylvania rallies for America’s birthday.
Two days ago, Beth Ann Bossio woke up to the news that Pennsylvania would not have a booth at the Great American State Fair, the Fourth of July celebration underway on the National Mall in Washington.
The decision was made by Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), who told the New Republic he would not send a delegation to the fair in honor of America 250 after his administration said it canvassed opinions among Pennsylvania businesses and told the reporter, “None of them were interested.”
Shapiro said their disinterest “reflects the sad state of affairs that we find ourselves in that the president politicized this to a degree that businesses don’t want to participate.”
Spoilsport.
More:
Her reaction wasn’t alone. Sens. David McCormick (R-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) were on the phone at the crack of dawn Saturday as soon as the New Republic Shapiro interview became public.
Within hours, McCormick and Fetterman were working the phones, reaching out to the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, PennAg, and scores of businesses, urging them to step up. Most Pennsylvania businesses answered the call.
So far, Crayola, the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance, Core Natural Resources, Quandel Construction, Schlouch Construction, Utz, Orvis Hill Country, GNC, MSA, The Safety Company, Vitro Glass, the Marcellus Shale Coalition, the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Food Bank, and Camp Susque are all donating displays, manpower, carpentry expertise, or donations.
Volunteer firefighters from across the state offered to staff the booth. So did the owner of a pest control company in Montgomery County. They are just a few examples of the people, small-business owners, and large companies now clamoring to make Pennsylvania’s booth reflect the state’s cultural and economic influence, past and present.
So much more at the link. And if anyone “politicized this,” it was Shapiro.