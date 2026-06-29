ABE GREENWALD: The Queering of the Purge.

[Scott] Wiener is the Democratic front-runner looking to replace Nancy Pelosi in the House. He’s also a gay, pro-trans leftist who’s described Israel’s actions in Gaza as a genocide and called for the U.S. to stop giving military aid to Israel.

So he attended the trans march, as he does every year, to stand with those he thought of as his people.

But Wiener is Jewish, and he took a bit too long in deciding that he needed to mimic faithfully the hardcore anti-Israel monomaniacs. So they’re now teaching him an important lesson: A Jew who shows any ambivalence about destroying the Jewish state will not be tolerated by the left.

What was supposed to be a festive stop along the way to a Pride Shabbat with a trans rabbi became something else.

Wiener’s chief harasser at the march was one Dimitry Yakoushkin, whom the New York Times describes as a “49-year-old sex and intimacy coach.” (The Times also generously provides a link to Yakoushkin’s website, where we learn that he is “a Sexological Bodyworker and trained in the Hakomi Method – a body-based, mindful experiential therapy method that helps clients get in touch with and live from their deepest self.”)

As the clip opens, Yakoushkin begins by telling Wiener how much he admires the latter’s stance on trans issues. And then he gives voice to his deepest self, yelling that Wiener is “terrible on Gaza” and does “not belong here.” An aggressive crowd—including one individual in keffiyeh and gold hotpants—steadily gathers and contributes to the abuse. They call Wiener a “genocidal piece of shit” who’s under the control of “Zionist handlers,” and so on. Within a minute, Wiener—and by extension Israel—has become the focus of the gathering.

“Scott, I want to support someone who’s so positive on trans rights,” Yakoushkin pleads toward the clip’s end. “But you’re a piece of shit on Gaza. How could you do that? How could you do that? How could you betray queers?” Another sees Wiener off with this: “You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel, you piece of shit.”