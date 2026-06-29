BRITTANY SHEEHAN ON SOME RECENT(ISH) SCOTUS HISTORY, AND WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN: How Did We End Up With ACB Instead of Barbara Lagoa on the Supreme Court? I Have Thoughts.

According to CNN’s reporting based on nearly a dozen sources, White House officials had begun making plans for Trump to meet with Lagoa in person. Then that idea got scrapped.

Barrett’s supporters inside the White House — including White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Vice President Mike Pence — moved quickly to lock in their pick before Trump could change his mind. They ran out the clock.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already told Trump that senators felt comfortable with Barrett and that anything complicating the confirmation timeline needed to be avoided at all costs.

Trump never sat down with Lagoa. He nominated Amy Coney Barrett on September 26th.

The evening before announcing Barrett, Trump was still polling guests at a fundraiser about whom he should pick.

When someone suggested Lagoa, he said:

“Let her know she’s going to have her chance.”