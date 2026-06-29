SCOTT PINSKER: Something Is Very, Very Strange About the Media’s Fixation on Pete Buttigieg’s CPS Swatting Story. “The mainstream media’s reaction is fascinating. Over the past few years, a shocking number of conservatives, Republican politicians, Trump cabinet officials, and MAGA personalities have been victimized by politically motivated swatting attacks, and until now, the media’s silence has been deafening.”
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