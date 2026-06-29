LEOPARDS EATING PEOPLE’S FACES VOTERS ARE ALWAYS THE LAST TO KNOW:
Let me summarize:
“I can’t believe this leopard is eating my face” https://t.co/nGbllnuouo
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 29, 2026
LEOPARDS EATING PEOPLE’S FACES VOTERS ARE ALWAYS THE LAST TO KNOW:
Let me summarize:
“I can’t believe this leopard is eating my face” https://t.co/nGbllnuouo
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 29, 2026
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