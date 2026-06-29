June 29, 2026

CORRECT:

More:

The movie is about what happens when leftists like you control the government and allow society to be ruined by the criminals you won’t capture and punish.

People like you create the psychopaths on both sides. That’s why you hate the movie.

Because the villain is YOU.

Citizen Vigilante isn’t great by any means, but it’s solid entertainment — and a big step up from anything else I’ve seen from Uwe Boll.

Posted at 3:32 pm by Stephen Green