CORRECT:

Hi stupid. Conservatives aren’t universally praising the film. The film does not make a hero out of the vigilante. He is obviously a psychopath. The movie is about what happens when leftists like you control the government and allow society to be ruined by the criminals you… https://t.co/0DZe1CPQqe — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) June 29, 2026

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The movie is about what happens when leftists like you control the government and allow society to be ruined by the criminals you won’t capture and punish. People like you create the psychopaths on both sides. That’s why you hate the movie. Because the villain is YOU.

Citizen Vigilante isn’t great by any means, but it’s solid entertainment — and a big step up from anything else I’ve seen from Uwe Boll.