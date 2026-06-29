THE COMPOSITE CHARACTER PRESIDENTIAL CENTER:

The Tablet sage [David Samuels] was on to it at last. Barack Obama is a fictitious character, and in 2023, he was still running the country under the hapless Joe Biden and was responsible for the disaster the nation was living through at the time. From the hideously ugly Obama Presidential Center, the Obama is doubtless hoping for Bidens all the way down—Democratic presidents that he can control moving forward. This is more like the “guided democracy” of Indonesia, where young Barry Soetoro was raised, than anything in the American tradition.

As [David] Garrow noted in Rising Star, the former president, born in Hawaii in 1961, was raised in Indonesia as the stepson of Lolo Soetoro, the Indonesian student his mother Ann Dunham married in 1965. On the other hand, the Kenyan Barack Obama, Sr., in all his writing and documents from 1958 to 1964, mentions nothing about an American wife and son. So it seems POTUS44, in preparing his book on his father, never viewed the archive at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York where Sr.’s writings are housed.

For the fictional character who became president, America was smothered in oppression and racism until he arrived on the scene. He promptly canceled missile defense for U.S. allies Poland and the Czech Republic. Fidel Castro was regarded by him as a “singular figure” with “enormous impact,” and the white Stalinist dictator never did anything Obama chose publicly to condemn. The Fort Hood mass murder by “soldier of Allah” Nidal Hasan was only considered “workplace violence,” not terrorism or even gun violence. And so on.

The “Affordable Care Act,” which David Garrow regarded as “in large part, a fraud,” was part of Obama’s fundamental transformation of the USA into a nation where the people get only what the government wants them to have. If the people therefore regard the Obama as the true divider-in-chief it would be hard to blame them.

As the Obama Presidential Center opens, in the run-up to the nation’s 250th birthday, prominent Democrats are panting for socialism, which has proved itself a failure. The “remarkable story” of the first fictional character president is still in progress, and that could spell disaster for the people in 2028 and beyond. So as Trump says, we’ll have to see what happens.