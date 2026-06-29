THE NEEDS OF THE PARTY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE, COMRADE:

Trump, 2018: "Haiti is a sh!thole country." Hollywood Libs: "Haiti is a great, truly beautiful country. Trump is a r*cist!" Trump (& SCOTUS), 2026: "Temporary means temporary, Haitians have to return home to their great, truly beautiful country." Hollywood Libs: "Haiti is a… pic.twitter.com/MIihPkcYot — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 27, 2026

“The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.”