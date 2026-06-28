THAT THING THAT NEVER HAPPENS HAPPENED AGAIN IN COLORADO: RNC sues Jena Griswold over ‘never-resident’ overseas voters.
The Republican National Committee on Friday filed suit in Denver District state court against Secretary of State Jena Griswold, challenging her office’s policy of allowing overseas voters who have never set foot in Colorado to cast ballots in state elections.
Filed just four days before Colorado’s primary election, the suit argues Griswold’s implementation of the state’s overseas voter law runs headlong into the Colorado Constitution’s residency requirement.
Griswold is also a candidate for Colorado attorney general in the June 30 Democrat primary.
“Residency is not inherited and cannot be established by proxy,” the complaint reads. “An individual who has never personally made Colorado his or her home has not ‘resided in this state’ within the meaning of Article VII of the Colorado Constitution.”
Griswold’s office claims that “if you are a United States citizen who has never lived in the United States, you can register to vote in Colorado if your parent, legal guardian, spouse, or domestic partner was a resident of Colorado before leaving the United States.”
The complaint argues that allowing residency for voting to pass by proxy through a parent or spouse is unconstitutional, regardless of what the legislature or the secretary of state says.
Exit quote: The numbers at stake aren’t trivial. Plaintiffs cite U.S. Election Assistance Commission numbers showing Colorado counted 32,072 overseas ballots in the 2020 election, of which ‘only 27.5%’ were for uniformed service members.”
Of the partisan party hacks serving as secretaries of state around the country, Griswold is among the worst of the worst. So of course she’s running for attorney general in tomorrow’s primary.