THAT THING THAT NEVER HAPPENS HAPPENED AGAIN IN COLORADO: RNC sues Jena Griswold over ‘never-resident’ overseas voters.

The Republican National Committee on Friday filed suit in Denver District state court against Secretary of State Jena Griswold, challenging her office’s policy of allowing overseas voters who have never set foot in Colorado to cast ballots in state elections.

Filed just four days before Colorado’s primary election, the suit argues Griswold’s implementation of the state’s overseas voter law runs headlong into the Colorado Constitution’s residency requirement.

Griswold is also a candidate for Colorado attorney general in the June 30 Democrat primary.

“Residency is not inherited and cannot be established by proxy,” the complaint reads. “An individual who has never personally made Colorado his or her home has not ‘resided in this state’ within the meaning of Article VII of the Colorado Constitution.”

Griswold’s office claims that “if you are a United States citizen who has never lived in the United States, you can register to vote in Colorado if your parent, legal guardian, spouse, or domestic partner was a resident of Colorado before leaving the United States.”

The complaint argues that allowing residency for voting to pass by proxy through a parent or spouse is unconstitutional, regardless of what the legislature or the secretary of state says.