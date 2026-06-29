REMEMBER “MODERATE JOE” RETURNING US TO NORMALCY? YEAH, ME NEITHER: ‘Fully substantiated’: Report says Biden leaders pushed ‘gender’ rule on schools despite court order.

Department spokesperson Amelia Joy told The College Fix the Biden administration showed a “complete disregard” for Title IX, and instead “continued to implement its radical gender identity agenda through what appears to be coercion and intimidation of Federal employees.”

The “clear statutory purpose of Title IX [is] to protect the rights of women and girls, and to prevent sex-based discrimination,” Joy said in a recent email.

She praised the whistleblower in the department’s Office for Civil Rights who came forward with the evidence. An Office of Special Counsel investigation substantiated the whistleblower’s allegations in a report published earlier this month.

“Based on the Department’s investigation and OSC’s substantiation, the Department is taking remedial actions to correct any abuses imposed on Department employees by prior Administration officials,” Joy told The Fix.

Those named in the investigation include Catherine Lhamon, former assistant secretary of civil rights under the Biden administration. Lhamon left the office in January 2025 and is currently the inaugural director of UC Berkeley Law’s Edley Center on Law and Democracy.