I ORDERED ANOTHER GROSS OF UNEXPECTEDLIES: Murphy backs $25 minimum wage bill.

“I think our party should have bigger ideas. I put one on the table last week, a $25 minimum wage. And I think we do have to have answers for the way in which corporations and billionaires are taking over and corrupting our politics,” Murphy said during an appearance on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”

“So I do think that there is somewhat of a trend that candidates who are confronting concentrated corporate power in a meaningful way are winning. And I think that that is something that the Democratic Party should pay attention to,” he added.

Murphy introduced the Living Wage For All Act on Thursday, which would implement a $25 federal wage floor by 2032, while giving other businesses until 2039 to do so. Pay would increase from $7.25 to $12.00 in the first year.