HEY, BIG SPENDER:

Soros Family Pours $103 Million Into Midterms.George Soros and his son Alex have steered roughly $102.8 million into the 2026 midterm cycle, the bulk of it routed through the family-controlled Democracy PAC, putting the clan atop The Washington Post’s tally of individual donors and on pace to eclipse the elder Soros’ $128 million record from 2022 with more than four months still to go before November.

The mechanics tell the real story.

Only $793,800 of the cycle’s contributions sit under George Soros’ own name in Federal Election Commission filings.

The rest, about $102 million, ran through Democracy PAC, the super PAC the family launched in 2020 to consolidate its federal political spending.

Of that, $52 million arrived via Geosor, the private corporation in the elder Soros’ name, and $50 million via Fund for Policy Reform, the nonprofit whose tax filings list Alex Soros as director.

Alex Soros added another $140,525 in personal contributions.

That structure is legal but consequential.