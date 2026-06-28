JOHN NOLTE: Citizen Vigilante Review: Cathartic Rebuttal to the Amoral One Battle After Another.

Basically, One Battle After Another is angry that America enforces the law by deporting illegal immigrants and demands violence against the government to make it stop.

The left has their pro-terrorist One Battle After Another, an overlong, mediocre, $100 million studio movie told by a major director (Paul Thomas Anderson) using one of the world’s biggest movie stars (Leonardo DiCaprio). The result? It flopped at the box office and was still predictably showered with unearned critical praise and major Oscar wins.

Citizen Vigilante is a briskly-paced (at 89 minutes) low-budget exploitation movie told by a director who was long ago written off as a joke (Uwe Boll), using an unjustly disgraced star (Armie Hammer). The result? Despite the best efforts of left-wing censors, a brilliant guerrilla campaign has already driven it into the national conversation. Elon Musk then did what he does best: overturned the whole enchilada by releasing it to everyone for free on X.

Basically, Citizen Vigilante is angry that European governments agree with One Battle After Another in that they refuse to enforce the law against the millions of unvetted migrants they imported who have brought their appalling and dangerous Third World values with them.

Let me tell you: Boll isn’t screwing around. His righteous fury against what the government has done to Europe, and especially its women and girls, flames across every scene. That’s one reason the movie works. Another reason it works is that Boll is telling the truth. The primary reason it works is that Boll is the only one telling the truth.

For all its flaws, Citizen Vigilante does what all good movies do: it delivers. Watching a movie where the truth about migrant crime and the government’s obscene acceptance of it is not only spoken out loud but openly dealt with is something beyond cathartic.