LET NEW YORK SUFFER:

Whatever the case, passive or active, the people of New York voted for all of this or tolerated its support. The sane people are gone, having fled the march of communism for greener pastures.

So, with that in mind, and the fact that people have not only received ample warning of the destructive nature of radical leftist policies, let the city have what it so desperately wants: let New York suffer.

California is going broke – the coming crush of pensions and the “compassion” in the form of welfare and health care benefits for illegal aliens are going to overwhelm the system and be a foot to the groin of their economy. Good. The same goes for New York.

I have zero interest in helping anyone who hits themselves in the head with a frying pan while complaining about a headache. Once I tell you that, you might want to stop hitting yourself in the head, and you don’t, I’ve lost all interest in your pain or the damage it’s doing.

New York City can die. There was a time when the fate of the economy of New York was the fate of the US economy. Not anymore.

The financial and stock economies are so decentralized now, with many brokers working remotely in places like Florida, that “Wall Street” is now more of an address than anything tangible. Let New York get a giant dose of what they voted for.