STEPHEN KRUISER: Sane People Aren’t Triggered by Elon Musk’s Wealth.
Their hatred isn’t distributed evenly among the super-rich, of course. No one in the Democratic Party is upset with George Soros, for example. We don’t hear many complaints about Bill Gates from them either. It’s more than Musk’s money that sends them spiraling though. They’re harboring a lot of resentment because Musk broke the stranglehold they had on the social media false narrative machine when he purchased Twitter. His work with DOGE at the beginning of President Trump’s current term was a direct attack on their god: the federal government.
And thus:
Homeless, yachtless Elon Musk, who actually builds rockets, EVs, and neural tech trying to benefit humanity, should apparently cough up $50 billion in taxes on unrealized gains.
Meanwhile, Laurene Powell Jobs ($15B inherited), Nancy Walton ($20B inherited), and MacKenzie Scott… pic.twitter.com/Pr7nUDj2s7
— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) June 28, 2026
UPDATE:
Everyone tells me that Elon Musk is a fascist because he could "solve world hunger" for a mere 3 billion dollars, but MacKenzie Bezos has burned through 26 billion dollars of her ex husband's money and accomplished absolutely nothing of note. https://t.co/taXQftcPC6
— Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) June 27, 2026