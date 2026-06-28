STEPHEN KRUISER: Sane People Aren’t Triggered by Elon Musk’s Wealth.

Their hatred isn’t distributed evenly among the super-rich, of course. No one in the Democratic Party is upset with George Soros, for example. We don’t hear many complaints about Bill Gates from them either. It’s more than Musk’s money that sends them spiraling though. They’re harboring a lot of resentment because Musk broke the stranglehold they had on the social media false narrative machine when he purchased Twitter. His work with DOGE at the beginning of President Trump’s current term was a direct attack on their god: the federal government.