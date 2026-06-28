BUTTIGIEG SEPARATED FROM CHILDREN AFTER BEING TARGETED BY FALSE CPS REPORT: “Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was briefly separated from his 4-year-old twins after an anonymous caller filed a false report with Child Protective Services concerning his family. Buttigieg wrote about the swatting-like incident in a lengthy Substack post on Friday, detailing his encounter with Michigan State Police.”

Related:

Amy Coney Barrett was swatted last month. Neither Pete Buttigieg nor Mark commented on it. The New York Times did not do a story on it.

I like Mark, but the truth is the only thing new about this story is that it happened to a Democrat. It’s ho-hum and commonplace for… https://t.co/zCD1t3pni9

— Scalito (@Legally_Italian) June 27, 2026