June 28, 2026

BUTTIGIEG SEPARATED FROM CHILDREN AFTER BEING TARGETED BY FALSE CPS REPORT: “Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was briefly separated from his 4-year-old twins after an anonymous caller filed a false report with Child Protective Services concerning his family. Buttigieg wrote about the swatting-like incident in a lengthy Substack post on Friday, detailing his encounter with Michigan State Police.”

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UPDATE: Questions asked:

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll