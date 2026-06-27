OH: King Charles will now ‘protect the multi-faith nation’ as new role defined.

The King will “protect the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation,” in a new definition of his official role.

Buckingham Palace unveiled a significant revision to the King’s official role, with the newly released Sovereign Grant report 2025/26 describing His Majesty as the protector of faith across Britain’s diverse religious landscape.

The annual financial review of the Royal Household contains fresh terminology, positioning the monarch as someone who safeguards religion throughout the nation.

According to the document: “His Majesty is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation.”

This reform represents a notable evolution in how the Palace formally characterises the sovereign’s constitutional and spiritual responsibilities.

The previous year’s report had characterised the King under his “Head of Nation” duties as “Head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith.”