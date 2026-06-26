HMM: SpaceX plans to launch Starlink mobile service in the US. “SpaceX’s move into retail contracts would be one of the company’s most significant commercial expansions since launching Starlink, which already operates across more than 150 countries worldwide offering high-speed Internet connections through its constellation of satellites.”
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