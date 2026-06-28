RIDE THE ENVIRO-AUTOMOTIVE MOBIUS LOOP!

I’m so old, I can remember when Michael Bloomberg, then mayor of New York City (the past really is a foreign country, kids) reversed the equation: Stupid Mayor Tricks: Bloomberg Pimps His SUV With Window A.C. Unit. “In April 2009, Mayor Bloomberg signed a bill giving NYC the toughest laws against vehicular idling, with stiff fines for repeat offenders. Three months later, AP reporters caught the mayor repeatedly flouting the law, with his chauffeur and security detail sometimes leaving their engines running for an hour while waiting for the mayor. Bloomberg had to apologize, but ever since he’s presumably had a team of engineers working around the clock to come up with a solution to keep his SUV cool when he’s not in it. Well, they finally had a major breakthrough, and yesterday they did some beta-testing!”