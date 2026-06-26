DHIMMITUDE: Tucker Carlson Says He Used to Criticize Islam, but Now He Sees the Light. “Compounding Tucker Carlson’s dishonesty here is the fact that he is also making claims about Islam and dismissing those claims as ‘hysterical,’ and will never allow anyone who believes that there is a problem with Islam, or that the problem is Islam, onto his show to discuss it with him. He is, of course, free to feature anyone he wants, but his is not exactly a platform for open and honest discussion of the relevant issues that will allow for opinions that differ from those that Tucker Carlson holds. That also is his right, but when he makes sweeping claims that are false, as he does here, he does his audience an even greater disservice than usual. What about the Qur’an’s violent teachings? What about Islam’s doctrines of conquest and subjugation? Do they simply not exist now because Tucker Carlson says they’re hysterical?”