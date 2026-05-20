WORST. HITLER. EVER: Money Well Spent: ‘Moron’ Thomas Massie Joins Marjorie Taylor Greene on Ash Heap of History.

These fans of the soon-to-be-former congressman (and other lunatics) will now be tasked with determining which supernatural force bears more blame for Massie’s defeat—Donald Trump or the Jews? A rhetorical question, of course. As the antisemites have certainly realized by now, even someone as handsome and powerful as Trump is not impervious to Jewish influence. The real question is whether they will ultimately grasp the futility of waging a lame crusade against an omnipotent cult that controls the weather, the space lasers, and the White House.

“My people are smart enough to understand that this is Israel trying to buy an election,” Massie told Fox News on Tuesday. Alas, his constituents’ brains did not prove beyond the reach of the meddling globalists, who spent a small fraction of their towering net worth to defeat a man Trump once charitably described as a “complete and total disaster as a congressman and, frankly, as a human being.” Money well spent, in our opinion. His righteous defeat concluded what was arguably the most important primary of the 2026 cycle. His victory would have emboldened the antisemitic conspiracy mongers that exist on both sides of the political spectrum. The result is proof that Republicans are not willing to coddle these freaks and are willing to happily purge them from their ranks. It sends a strong signal that frothing Groyperism is not a winning message in GOP primaries, which is good for the long-term health of the party and the country. For that, we can thank the unyielding leadership of Donald Trump—and whatever forces are controlling his mind.