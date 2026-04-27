FACT-CHECKING SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIMS LINKING HAIR DYEING TO MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS:

Many people change aspects of themselves to fit in or stand out, and sometimes even as a coping mechanism during stressful times in their lives.

These changes are often seen in how people style their clothes, play with new makeup trends, or dye their hair.

Online platforms such as Instagram and TikTok are filled with posts about dyeing hair—especially unnatural colours.

On Instagram, there are posts about how unnatural hair dyeing can be linked to mental illnesses.

And TikTok is filled with stories about how dyeing your hair is related to “having a mental breakdown.”

These trends have grown in popularity since 2019, becoming popular during the pandemic.

But is there a link between mental well-being and hair colouring?