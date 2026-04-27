KRUISER ON FIRE: If You Can’t Say Something Nice About Someone, You Must Be Talking About a Democrat. “Please bear in mind as you read this column that I took several breaths and hours before writing it because I wanted to bring down my internal rage temperature by several degrees. My reserves of Christian charity are, for the moment, completely tapped, and I apologize for that. This is what passes for calm here in the Kruiser Bunker this week.”