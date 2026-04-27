AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Nation In Stunned Disbelief That The Patriot Front Might Have Been Fake https://t.co/EbZtoMcZg3 pic.twitter.com/IRUFyeQ7IP
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 25, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Nation In Stunned Disbelief That The Patriot Front Might Have Been Fake https://t.co/EbZtoMcZg3 pic.twitter.com/IRUFyeQ7IP
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 25, 2026
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