April 27, 2026

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH BILL MAHER IS A VOICE OF SANITY:

Exit quote: “Good luck with President Vance. Because, as I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why she lost and this is a case of that.

Posted at 1:35 pm by Ed Driscoll