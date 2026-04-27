WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH BILL MAHER IS A VOICE OF SANITY:

Bill Maher drags his woke guest out of his liberal bubble and tells him to his face he’s why Kamala Harris lost.

It all started when David Cross revealed his 9-year-old daughter has “trans friends.”

“Wait, she has trans friends in third grade?” Maher asked.

Cross replied:… pic.twitter.com/fAFKVZiW9D

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 27, 2026