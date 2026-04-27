WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH BILL MAHER IS A VOICE OF SANITY:
Bill Maher drags his woke guest out of his liberal bubble and tells him to his face he’s why Kamala Harris lost.
It all started when David Cross revealed his 9-year-old daughter has “trans friends.”
“Wait, she has trans friends in third grade?” Maher asked.
Cross replied:… pic.twitter.com/fAFKVZiW9D
— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 27, 2026
Exit quote: “Good luck with President Vance. Because, as I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why she lost and this is a case of that.“