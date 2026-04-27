CHRISTIAN TOTO: Melania’s Right, But Firing Jimmy Kimmel Would Be Wrong.

The First Amendment allows for Kimmel’s brand of misinformation and hate. It’s up to audiences to either tune away or hang on every bit of his propaganda.

Firing Kimmel now is akin to wiping conspiracy monger Alex Jones off of social media a few years back. It might have felt good and righteous, but what happened next? Well, we all saw that scenario.

At this point, if ABC actually did the moral thing and fired Kimmel it would look like the Trumps made it happen. Instead of the truth – a late-night show host has lost his way, spreads rage on a nightly basis and has forgotten what his job description entails.

Still, what the First Lady said needed to be shared. It matters. Now, it’s up to the rest of us to reject Kimmel or allow more of his unhinged commentary.

That’s the American way, for better and worse.