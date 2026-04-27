HEH:
I like how they have to say ‘on the planet’ after @SpaceX launched a Tesla into deep space. https://t.co/KnuFMalYmr
— Scott Manley (@DJSnM) April 27, 2026
HEH:
I like how they have to say ‘on the planet’ after @SpaceX launched a Tesla into deep space. https://t.co/KnuFMalYmr
— Scott Manley (@DJSnM) April 27, 2026
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