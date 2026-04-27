CUE THE LAMENTATIONS OF THE LEFT’S WOMEN: Gov. Ron DeSantis unveils proposed new Florida congressional map giving GOP four extra seats. “Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 Census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since,” DeSantis said in a statement to Fox News Digital, which first reported on the new map. “Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage. Drawing maps based on race, which is reflected in our current congressional districts, is unconstitutional and should be prohibited.”