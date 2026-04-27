THEIR “PRINCIPLES” ARE LARGELY BASED ON AN UNINTERRUPTED FLOW OF OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Houston, Dallas And Austin Cave On ICE. “When last we checked, Democrat-controlled Houston was ready to cave on their anti-ICE police guidelines under the pressure of having the state withhold $110 million for their scofflaw ways. Now we have the follow-up: Houston, Dallas and Austin all caved.”
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