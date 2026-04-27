KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Leftist Lunatics and Gun—Free Zones Are a Dangerous Combo. “No one on the left is going to stop with the smears and the violence-inducing rhetoric about President Trump. The Secret Service does a great job but I still have my suspicions about some of the Swamp people and whether they have the president’s safety prioritized highly enough, especially higher up the food chain.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.