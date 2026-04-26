I CAN SEND A MESSAGE TO NEWSOM IN JUST TWO WORDS: Gas station owner speaks for every Californian with four-word message to Gavin Newsom — as another hike looms.

“Adding insult to injury,” Dave Bohorquez, a local gas station owner told ABC 10. “We are just holding on, hoping to ride through it.”

The comment points to a looming July 1 hike in California’s gas tax — an annual increase tied to inflation — set to hit drivers already paying among the highest prices in the country.

Across California, gas prices hovered around $5.93 a gallon Sunday morning — well above the national average of $4.09 — even after a temporary easing of global oil tensions tied to Iran.