HIS TRUE MOTIVE — INDEED, EVEN HIS INTENDED TARGET — MIGHT NEVER BE KNOWN:
We can’t even be certain who the intended target was.
— Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) April 26, 2026
HIS TRUE MOTIVE — INDEED, EVEN HIS INTENDED TARGET — MIGHT NEVER BE KNOWN:
We can’t even be certain who the intended target was.
— Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) April 26, 2026
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