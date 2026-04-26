NOT A BAD IDEA: Secret Service ‘needs to reconsider’ Trump-Vance joint appearances after WHCA gala shooting.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said Sunday that the Secret Service should “reconsider” whether President Trump and Vice President Vance attend the same events in the wake of Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.

“The takeaway I got was that the line of succession,” McCaul, who attended the Washington event, told host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“You had the president and the vice president at the head table, both of them together, and [House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La)]. Had an explosive device gone off, you would have knocked out the president, vice president, Speaker. The three in line of succession,” the Texas Republican noted.

When Bash asked McCaul whether he was saying that those three should not be in public together, he replied, “I think the Secret Service needs to reconsider having both the president and vice president together.”