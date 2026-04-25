REQUIRED READING:

Please read this important post. This is a report from Tehran by an Iranian who lives there. Decado is blowing through expensive VPNs to stay connected during the blackout. He's depicting life beyond the propaganda. Stand with the real Iran. Listen to REAL Iranian voices. https://t.co/3Ks1nl6h7v pic.twitter.com/xuVuC5qEn2 — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 25, 2026

This is from Part 2: “Some still find VPN access, but only through expensive, unstable, dangerous scraps. Three to eight dollars per gigabyte for a window to the world, with legal risk hanging over anyone who helps others connect.”

“Legal risk” is a polite way of saying, “Abducted, jailed, beaten, killed.”