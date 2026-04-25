April 25, 2026

REQUIRED READING:

This is from Part 2: “Some still find VPN access, but only through expensive, unstable, dangerous scraps. Three to eight dollars per gigabyte for a window to the world, with legal risk hanging over anyone who helps others connect.”

“Legal risk” is a polite way of saying, “Abducted, jailed, beaten, killed.”

Posted at 5:50 pm by Stephen Green