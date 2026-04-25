RICH LOWRY: Hasan Piker’s ‘cool crimes’ chatter exposes the left’s toxic rage.

Is robbing the Louvre a good idea?

Left-wing influencer Hasan Piker and New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino did a much-discussed video interview with the New York Times this week on the ethics of theft, and came out four-square in favor of stealing things, including artwork from the Louvre.

They consider larceny an appropriate response to the inherent corruption and injustice of the American capitalist system.

The merits of this position aside, it’s not clear why it justifies stealing paintings or sculptures from a museum owned and operated by the government of France.

When asked about the propriety of hitting up the Louvre, Tolentino heartily endorsed it.

Piker explained, “Yeah, I think it’s cool. We gotta get back to cool crimes like that. Bank robberies. Stealing priceless artifacts, things of that nature.”

Yes, who wouldn’t love to see someone make off with the Venus de Milo, chop it up into pieces and sell them on the black market?

What Piker and Tolentino are doing, at bottom, is romanticizing violence for its own sake — wrapping nihilism in the rhetoric of social justice.

It is radical chic for 21st century opinion-makers, and one can only rue that Tom Wolfe isn’t still with us to lampoon it.