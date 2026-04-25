WE CONTROL MATTER BECAUSE WE CONTROL THE MIND. REALITY IS INSIDE THE SKULL: Reality is what the left wants to believe it is.

See, the problem for the left is that they’ve already decided that everything is subjective, which allows them to look at clear evidence and simply assume that it means whatever is most convenient. In this case, a white family of dedicated leftists is in the right when they assaulted a woman of Filipino and Mexican descent simply because, in this case, the “woman of color” holds the wrong opinions.

Reality means whatever they want it to mean.

Think about how much information discredited the Russian collusion hoax, or the Steele dossier, yet leftists still go on and on about it as if it’s an indisputable fact.

Climate change research has produced countless models and just as many warnings of how awful things would be a decade later, only for literally none of them to turn out. They pushed “global cooling” years ago, which never came to pass, either, and they just shifted gears a bit.

Paul Erlich pushed his overpopulation myth for decades, and no one on the left had the balls to call BS on him…or they simply accepted it as true because they wanted it to be true.

January 6th was an insurrection, despite it being made up of the most heavily armed group in America, yet not a single firearm was evident.

This isn’t spin. This isn’t them knowing the truth and trying to reframe it so that it doesn’t make them look bad.

No, this is them being unable to accept reality simply because it works against the narrative, so they delude themselves into seeing things that simply don’t exist.