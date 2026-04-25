April 25, 2026

THE SOUTHERN POVERTY REICHSTAG FIRE?

Flashback: Tina Fey Warns: Prepare for Nazi America Under a Donald Trump Presidency.

NewsBusters, December 7th, 2016.

Well, we certainly saw lots of Nazis, both real and imagined, emerge from the woodwork. This week, we found out why:

Posted at 1:14 pm by Ed Driscoll