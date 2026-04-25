THE SOUTHERN POVERTY REICHSTAG FIRE?
Makes me wonder if the SPLC fire bombed their own office in 1983. https://t.co/f1B4QdSRRL
— Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) April 25, 2026
Flashback: Tina Fey Warns: Prepare for Nazi America Under a Donald Trump Presidency.
—NewsBusters, December 7th, 2016.
Well, we certainly saw lots of Nazis, both real and imagined, emerge from the woodwork. This week, we found out why:
The reality is that stoking hate was incredibly lucrative for the SPLC.
That’s why they did it. Incentives explain outcomes. https://t.co/TjF1Ml1iRd
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2026