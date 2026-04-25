THAT WOULD BE A START, I SUPPOSE: Senators Would Be Barred From Using Prediction Markets Under New Bill.

Senator Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, introduced a bill that would prohibit sitting senators from participating in prediction markets. Prediction markets are platforms that allow users to wager on the outcomes of real‑world events, including elections, economic data releases and geopolitical developments. The proposal, introduced Friday, would amend Senate rules to bar members from entering into any financial agreement in which a payout depends on whether a specific future event occurs.

I concluded long ago that the assets of elected officials (and for any appointed position requiring Senate approval) should all go into the same blind trust. Any returns over the 7% that private investors hope to earn would go to deficit reduction.

It’s patriotic!