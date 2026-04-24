THE WRAP-UP SMEAR IN ACTION:
The SPLC orchestrating the Charlottesville event and then pivoting to "endorse" the narrative that Trump coddles white supremacists is the definition of a classic democrat false-flag operation.
They manufacture the crisis, weaponize the media to lie about the "fine people"…
— Spicey Bits (@SpiceyBits) April 22, 2026
"Wrap Up Smear" in action:
SPLC set-up the hoax rally → Media selectively edited Trump’s “very fine people” clip → Biden and Democrats repeatedly recycled the lie via the media to damage Trump and manipulate the American people. pic.twitter.com/DWHm5kJ34c
— Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) April 22, 2026