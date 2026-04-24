FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN…:
Ilhan Omar Accused Of Trying To Steer $1.4M To Nonprofit With Somali Restaurant For Address https://t.co/oDvMr1TALH
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 24, 2026
…and she also married her brother.
FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN…:
Ilhan Omar Accused Of Trying To Steer $1.4M To Nonprofit With Somali Restaurant For Address https://t.co/oDvMr1TALH
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 24, 2026
…and she also married her brother.
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