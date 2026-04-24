OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND AIRSTRIP ONE:

BBC have turned the comments off because everybody wants to know why a WHITE MAN raping a SIKH is rightfully life in prison Yet a MUSLIM raping a WHITE GIRL can get as little as FOUR YEARS https://t.co/RgFlfYZEEs — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) April 24, 2026

As Wikipedia notes:

The head of BBC history, Robert Seatter, has said George Orwell in his novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949), “reputedly based his notorious Room 101 from the novel “on a room he had worked in whilst at the BBC.”[52] On 7 November 2017, a statue of Orwell, sculpted by the British sculptor Martin Jennings, was unveiled, outside Broadcasting House. The wall behind the statue is inscribed with the following phrase: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear”. These are words from his proposed preface to Animal Farm and a rallying cry for the idea of free speech in an open society.

Serious question: Why doesn’t “the right to tell people what they do not want to hear” work both ways in 21st century England?