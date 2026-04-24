PUBLIC EDUCATION THAT DOESN’T SERVE THE PUBLIC’S INTEREST DOESN’T DESERVE THE PUBLIC’S FUNDS…:

“State universities are public institutions that must reflect the values of the public,” Chris Rufo correctly points out. But as the headlines below suggest, that is currently not happening in one of the reddest states in America.

Neurosurgeon speaks out against DEI in Oklahoma… pic.twitter.com/a0J1XhXd2f

— Brandon Dutcher (@brandondutcher) April 23, 2026