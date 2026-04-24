I HOPE YOU WENT LONG ON POPCORN FUTURES: Prominent civil rights activist warns bombshell Southern Poverty Law Center indictment is just ‘tip of the iceberg.’

Bob Woodson, an 89-year-old civil rights champion who faced jail time for his advocacy in the Jim Crow South, condemned the SPLC and admitted he wasn’t “surprised at all” that the nonprofit allegedly funneled more than $3 million to “field sources” to infiltrate extremists groups between between 2014 and 2023.

“This is just a more obvious expression of the contradiction of people who say they are fighting for civil rights, and as a consequence, they are corrupt,” Woodson charged on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show.”

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. These are people who are supposed to be fighting for civil rights.

“They ask which problems are fundable, not which ones are solvable. So you get this kind of corruption that you’re witnessing,” the octogenarian declared.