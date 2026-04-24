CORN, POPPED: House Panel Orders Southern Poverty Law Center to Turn Over Communications With Biden’s DOJ. “House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on April 23 gave the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) until April 30 to hand over documents regarding its relationship with the Biden–Harris Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI, as part of a federal prosecution of the civil rights group.”
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