FOLLOW THE MONEY:
They also funneled money to the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten’s union. pic.twitter.com/V3EinvGNV0
— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 23, 2026
FOLLOW THE MONEY:
They also funneled money to the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten’s union. pic.twitter.com/V3EinvGNV0
— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 23, 2026
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