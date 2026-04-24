SOME PEOPLE PRETEND NOT TO UNDERSTAND THIS, SO THE EXPLANATIONS WILL CONTINUE:

The SPLC wasn't paying for the "infiltration" of "hate groups" (not including Antifa, by the way).

It was supervising the posting of racist hate messages and helping with the transport of agitators who provoked riots.

We all can read the grand jury indictment, which isn't… https://t.co/NA0VNO1D6P pic.twitter.com/5PbeG4xRkc

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 23, 2026