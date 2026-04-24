KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump’s Flex on the Sinaloa Cartel Gives Me Third Term Vibes. “The toughness that Trump has brought to the GOP all starts with his unflinching honesty about illegal immigration. It is a problem that couldn’t be properly attacked when nobody was being honest about how big it was.”
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